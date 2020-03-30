UrduPoint.com
Two COVID-19 Suspects Admitted, Families Quarantined

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:45 PM

Two Coronavirus suspects were admitted at isolation ward of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot here on Monday, while their families were quarantined

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Two Coronavirus suspects were admitted at isolation ward of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot here on Monday, while their families were quarantined.

Senior officials of the Sialkot Health Department told that Rizwan Malik and Asim Inayat were recently came from abroad.

Officials said that the Coronavirus tests of these suspects were conducted at this hospital and the results were awaited.

Meanwhile, the both suspects were admitted in the hospital while their families were quarantined for fifteen days at their houses converting into quarantine centers.

