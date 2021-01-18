Two COVID-19 vaccines get EAU in Pakistan: DRAP

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Monday granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to two different vaccines to protect against COVID-19 in the country after evaluation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Monday granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to two different vaccines to protect against COVID-19 in the country after evaluation.

According to spokesperson of DRAP, two COVID-19 vaccines have been granted EUA with certain conditions.

Earlier both vaccines were evaluated for their safety and quality.

On January 15, 2021 a vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca was given EUA. In a meeting conducted by Registration board of DRAP on Monday, another vaccine manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group (SinoPharm) has also been given EUA.

This authorization will be reviewed on quarterly basis keeping in view further data regarding safety, efficacy and quality.