Two Covid patients die, 72 test positive in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 567 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 567 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 72 people were tested Covid positive till Tuesday night with 10% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 1672 in Hyderabad.

As many as 725 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 72 cases were reported as positive.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 545647 people had received first jab while 253306 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 3588 people received their first jab while 3781 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.