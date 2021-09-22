UrduPoint.com

Two Covid Patients Die, 72 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:24 AM

Two Covid patients die, 72 test positive in Hyderabad

Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 567 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 567 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 72 people were tested Covid positive till Tuesday night with 10% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 1672 in Hyderabad.

As many as 725 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 72 cases were reported as positive.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 545647 people had received first jab while 253306 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 3588 people received their first jab while 3781 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

26 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

26 minutes ago
 US Air Force Inspector General to Lead Investigati ..

US Air Force Inspector General to Lead Investigation of Botched Kabul Airstrike ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

2 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Peace marked with call for mitigating ..

Int'l Day of Peace marked with call for mitigating IIOJK peoples' sufferings

2 minutes ago
 NASA Made No Effort to Learn From New Features in ..

NASA Made No Effort to Learn From New Features in Russian Spacesuits - Ex-US Off ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.