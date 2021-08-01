Two cows alleged poisoned to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Two cows of precious race were allegedly poisoned to death at Chak No 583 TDA at Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to the cattle farmer namely Muhammad Siddique, his cows of precious race were allegedly poisoned by his opponents identified as Abdul Ghaffor, Arif, Asif and Tariq.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed started investigation and also contacted Livestock Department for post-mortem of the cattle to ascertain the real cause of animals' death. The cost of the cows was stated over Rs 6 lakh.