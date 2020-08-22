Two criminal gangs busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :At least three people were arrested by the Cannt and Ratta Amral police, busting two separate criminal gangs in the city, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team under the supervision of SHO Cantt PS conducted a raid and apprehended the ring leader of Dansha Gang allegedly involved in a number of dacoities, bike lifting and street crimes in different areas and recovered Rs. 60000, arms and ammunition from his custody.

In another operation, Ratta Amral PS rounded up two accused namely Syed Agha and Muhammad Deen of Vino gang allegedly involved in dacoties, robberies, bike thieves, snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint in different areas of the district.

The police team claimed to have recovered cash, mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

The gang members confessed to having committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas, spokesman said.

Separate cases have been registered against all of them them and further investigation were underway.