Open Menu

Two Criminal Gangs Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Two criminal gangs busted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Rangpur police busted two criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from them during a crackdown on Thursday.

Under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Husnain Raza, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown on criminals and busted two notorious criminal gangs Mukhtar alias Makha and Amrana Gangs.

The police have also arrested four members of these gangs including the ring leaders Mukhtar alias Makha, Muhammad Amir alias Amrana, Nawaz and Khizar Abbas.

The police have also recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 5.2 million and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing dozens of cases from the arrested criminals. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.

APP/shn

Related Topics

Police Rangpur Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

58 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

1 hour ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

2 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

2 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

3 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

3 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

4 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan