Two criminal gangs busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Rangpur police busted two criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from them during a crackdown on Thursday.

Under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Husnain Raza, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown on criminals and busted two notorious criminal gangs Mukhtar alias Makha and Amrana Gangs.

The police have also arrested four members of these gangs including the ring leaders Mukhtar alias Makha, Muhammad Amir alias Amrana, Nawaz and Khizar Abbas.

The police have also recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 5.2 million and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing dozens of cases from the arrested criminals. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.

APP/shn