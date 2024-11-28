Two Criminal Gangs Busted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Rangpur police busted two criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from them during a crackdown on Thursday.
Under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Husnain Raza, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown on criminals and busted two notorious criminal gangs Mukhtar alias Makha and Amrana Gangs.
The police have also arrested four members of these gangs including the ring leaders Mukhtar alias Makha, Muhammad Amir alias Amrana, Nawaz and Khizar Abbas.
The police have also recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 5.2 million and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing dozens of cases from the arrested criminals. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food authority recovers substandard gur, harmful food color42 seconds ago
-
Child wellness day marked in Ghotki47 seconds ago
-
ISSI’s annual flagship event next week to focus on “Pakistan and Evolving Global Order”52 seconds ago
-
Telephone penetration: fixed subscribers reach 3 mln1 minute ago
-
5.2 magnitude quake shakes districts of KP11 minutes ago
-
Community training room opens at rescue station11 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Department, university join hands for ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner visits service delivery center21 minutes ago
-
DC reviews facilities in Service Delivery Center21 minutes ago
-
Women Stage protest over lack of hygienic drinking water in IIOJK31 minutes ago
-
Efforts of Overseas Business Forum UK to promote Pakistani products commendable: Governor Kundi41 minutes ago
-
Principal arrested for assaulting student41 minutes ago