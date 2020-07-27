Two criminal gangs busted

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested five members of two gangs involved in dacoities, house burglaries and recovered snatched cash, valuables as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that SP Investigation constituted two special teams under supervision of DSP CIA which arrested five members of two criminal gangs identified as Aamir Khan alias Shouter resident of Dohke Kashmirain Rawalpindi, Attaullah resident of Mehmand Agency, Shokat Khan resident of Afghanistan, Allah Noor resident of Turnab district Peshawar and Usman Nahmat resident of Taxila. Police teams recovered snatched cash, laptop, mobile phone, valuables and weapons from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against them at Khanna,Golra police stations and further investigation was underway.