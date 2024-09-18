Open Menu

Two Criminal Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Two criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Seetpur police have busted two criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Seetpur police launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens of cash, cattle and other valuables.

The police team busted two gangs and arrested three criminals of these gangs including the ring-leaders.

Police also recovered stolen and looted valuables worth over Rs 4.6 million from their possession by tracing dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery and theft.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

3 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

3 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

3 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

4 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

8 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

8 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

9 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan