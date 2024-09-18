Two Criminal Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 09:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Seetpur police have busted two criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Wednesday.
In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Seetpur police launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens of cash, cattle and other valuables.
The police team busted two gangs and arrested three criminals of these gangs including the ring-leaders.
Police also recovered stolen and looted valuables worth over Rs 4.6 million from their possession by tracing dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery and theft.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.
