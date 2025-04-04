Two Criminal Gangs Busted, Stolen Goods Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BURAWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A Model Town Police team, led by SHO Rana Mehtab Alam, has apprehended six members of two criminal gangs.
The police traced 15 cases and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and Rs. 935,000 in cash.
In the first operation, the police arrested two members of a motorcycle thieves gang, identified as Waqil alias Wakilo and Sultan.
During the investigation, the suspects were found linked to eight cases of motorcycle theft, and the police recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth Rs. 793,000.
In the second operation, four members of a robbers gang — Sajid, Amjad, Yaseen, and Saleem -- were arrested. The suspects were involved in seven cases of robbery, and the police recovered a stolen motorcycle and cash amounting to Rs. 142,000.
