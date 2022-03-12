Two criminal gangs held; motorbikes, valuables recovered

Capital police have arrested five accused of two criminal gangs involved in numerous snatching and motorbike lifting incidents, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital police have arrested five accused of two criminal gangs involved in numerous snatching and motorbike lifting incidents, a police spokesman said.

He said that following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a massive crackdown against criminal elements are in full swing.

Following these orders, zonal SPs constituted special police teams and assigned tasks to arrest those criminals involved in looting citizens at gunpoint and other heinous crimes and to recover the looted items.

According to police, a police team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police comprising SI Turab Ul Hassan, ASI Jafar Ali, and other officials arrested three accused of a snatchers gang known as Langra Gang.

The police team also recovered 8 snatched mobile phones, cash worth Rs.

210,000, one motorbike and weapons from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Asad alias Langra, Junaid Fareed, and Muhammad Moeed. The accused were involved in numerous snatching incidents in areas of Sabzi Mandi and Abpara, further investigation is underway.

Likewise, a police team of Koral police station headed by SHO Koral Muhammad Azeem Minhas along with other officials arrested two accused of a motorbike snatchers gang. The accused were identified as Muhammad Fahad and Raheel Shehzad. The police team also recovered 9 motorbikes, parts of motorbikes. Further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated this performance and further directed all zonal officers to intensify the security in their respective areas.