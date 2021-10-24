Two criminal gangs involved in street crimes busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The City police here Sunday busted two criminal gangs and arrested five persons allegedly involved in different nature of street crimes, said SP City Ateeq Shah.

The first gang was busted by Bhana Mari police when two persons named Moinuddin Qureshi, and Inam Gul were arrested by police during snap checking. Police recovered 30 valuable smartphones from their possessions which have been snatched at gunpoint in different street crimes.

Similarly, Faqirabad police busted a two-member gang and arrested Khayal Malik and Asad who were allegedly involved in street dacoits.

Police recovered two million cash from their possession which they looted in different incidents.

SP City said that actions against street crimes would be continued and no tolerance would be accepted in this regard. He said protection of properties and lives of people was the main responsibility of the police and no stone would be unturned to achieve the targeted goal of a peaceful society.