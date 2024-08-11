Two criminals arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested two persons with narcotics and illicit weapons.

According to police, SHO Cantt police station Mian Abdul Razzak, along with a team, detained Zaman with 2,200 gram hashish and Imran with a pistol and bullets.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.