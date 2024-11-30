Two Criminals Arrested After Encounter
Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Alpa police arrested two criminals wanted in many cases after an exchange of fire at Shahpur on early Saturday hours.
According to police, a police team rushed to the site after receiving information about a robbery attempt by four armed robbers near Shahpur in Alpa police limits. The accused started firing at the police party and they also retaliated in self-defence, however and the exchange of fire continued for almost half an hour.
The police arrested two criminals after they were injured in firing by their own accomplices while the other two managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.
The police said that the injured criminals were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Mohsin Khukh and Mohsin Mohana. They were wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other heinous crimes. Special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals.
