Open Menu

Two Criminals Arrested After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Two criminals arrested after encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Alpa police arrested two criminals wanted in many cases after an exchange of fire at Shahpur on early Saturday hours.

According to police, a police team rushed to the site after receiving information about a robbery attempt by four armed robbers near Shahpur in Alpa police limits. The accused started firing at the police party and they also retaliated in self-defence, however and the exchange of fire continued for almost half an hour.

The police arrested two criminals after they were injured in firing by their own accomplices while the other two managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

The police said that the injured criminals were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Mohsin Khukh and Mohsin Mohana. They were wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other heinous crimes. Special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Robbery Shahpur SITE Criminals From

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

4 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

16 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

16 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

16 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

16 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

16 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

16 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan