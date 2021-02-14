UrduPoint.com
Two Criminals Arrested, Arms Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Two criminals arrested, arms recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :District police during crackdown on criminals in the city arrested two criminals in Gulbahar area and recovered arms from their possession.

A police team headed by DSP Gulbahar Luqman Khan and SHO Wajid Shah Gulbahar Wajid Shah on a tip off raided a house at Afridi Ghari and arrested criminals Daud son of Dilawar Shah and Nadir son of Nasir Ali residents of Charsadda and recovered two Kalashnikov and 129 rounds from their possession.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

