Two criminals arrested by CCD

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Crime Control Department (CCD) has conducted major operations, successfully arresting two suspects involved in cases of double murder, robbery, and highway crime.

According to police sources, CCD Layyah apprehended Ali Muhammad alias Aleem Afghani Pathan, an A-category proclaimed offender wanted in double murder cases. The accused was arrested from Chakwal after evading capture for four years.

Police officials stated that four years ago, the accused Ali Muhammad killed Sher Khan at the livestock market within the jurisdiction of Chowk Azam Police Station. Furthermore, last year, within the Chobara Police Station limits, the suspect murdered Hakeem Jan Khan at Hameed Morr, set his body on fire, and also killed his horse.

After an extensive manhunt, the CCD team finally succeeded in arresting the long-time fugitive. The accused has been placed under custody, and further investigation is underway.

In another operation, the Crime Control Department arrested Amjad Ali Butter, who, along with accomplices, had looted a truck carrying 330 bags of animal feed (wheat bran) in the Chobara police station area. The suspect also snatched the driver’s mobile phone and cash before fleeing the scene.

CCD officials confirmed that the accused has been sent behind bars, and further interrogations were in progress.

APP/shn