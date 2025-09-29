Open Menu

Two Criminals Arrested By CCD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Two criminals arrested by CCD

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Crime Control Department (CCD) has conducted major operations, successfully arresting two suspects involved in cases of double murder, robbery, and highway crime.

According to police sources, CCD Layyah apprehended Ali Muhammad alias Aleem Afghani Pathan, an A-category proclaimed offender wanted in double murder cases. The accused was arrested from Chakwal after evading capture for four years.

Police officials stated that four years ago, the accused Ali Muhammad killed Sher Khan at the livestock market within the jurisdiction of Chowk Azam Police Station. Furthermore, last year, within the Chobara Police Station limits, the suspect murdered Hakeem Jan Khan at Hameed Morr, set his body on fire, and also killed his horse.

After an extensive manhunt, the CCD team finally succeeded in arresting the long-time fugitive. The accused has been placed under custody, and further investigation is underway.

In another operation, the Crime Control Department arrested Amjad Ali Butter, who, along with accomplices, had looted a truck carrying 330 bags of animal feed (wheat bran) in the Chobara police station area. The suspect also snatched the driver’s mobile phone and cash before fleeing the scene.

CCD officials confirmed that the accused has been sent behind bars, and further interrogations were in progress.

APP/shn

Recent Stories

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE Presiden ..

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..

49 minutes ago
 Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to ..

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..

1 hour ago
 Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

2 hours ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural He ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

3 hours ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

3 hours ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

3 hours ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan