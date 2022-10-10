UrduPoint.com

Two Criminals Arrested, Drugs, Arms Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

D I Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Dera police arrested two criminals and recovered drugs and weapons during various operations on the directions of District Police Officer Captain (Rtd) Najam Hussain Liaquat on Monday.

According to details, the town police arrested the drug dealer and recovered hashish from his possession.

SHO Town police station, Mukhtiar Ahmed along with the police team arrested the drug dealer Khalid Rehman a resident of Haji Mora and recovered 450 grams of hashish from his possession.Town police registered a case against the drug dealer.

While during another operation against illegal weapons, SHO Nawab police station Asghar Ali arrested Hikmatullah son of Ismatullah resident of Wandakali and recovered thirty-bore pistol and seven cartridges from him. Case has been registered against the accused.

