Two Criminals Arrested During Crackdown
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested two criminals and recovered drugs from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district here on Monday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police launched a crackdown across the district during which Qadarpur Raan police arrested a proclaimed offender Ashfaq who was wanted to police in murder and other heinous crimes.
In another raid, Basti Malook police have arrested a notorious drug peddler Rahim Bakhash and recovered 1.5 kilogram Hashish from his possession.
Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.
