Two criminals arrested during crackdown in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Police station civil lines claimed to have arrested an absconder who possessed illegal weapon during crackdown held by SP Dost Muhammad here Tuesday.

Majid was alleged of having automatic rifle 16M with more than 150 bullets, while Muhammad Jan was wanted in multiple kind of theft and robbery cases committed in the city and at large since long.

Both were booked with police station civil lines after taken into custody. Further investigation was underway.