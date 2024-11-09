Two criminals arrested in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested two criminals and recovered 375 grams of ice from their possession in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood operations against the criminal elements are going on indiscriminately.

Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan conducted a search and strike operation and arrested wanted accused Fayyaz Hussain son of Fateh Sher resident of Darya Khan District Bhakkar.

Meanwhile, Police arrested drug peddler Muhammad Umar son of Abdul Sattar resident of Babar pakka and recovered 375 grams of ice from his possession.

Police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.