Two Criminals Arrested In DIKhan
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested two criminals and recovered 375 grams of ice from their possession in the limits of Paroa police station.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood operations against the criminal elements are going on indiscriminately.
Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan conducted a search and strike operation and arrested wanted accused Fayyaz Hussain son of Fateh Sher resident of Darya Khan District Bhakkar.
Meanwhile, Police arrested drug peddler Muhammad Umar son of Abdul Sattar resident of Babar pakka and recovered 375 grams of ice from his possession.
Police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chashmahi water supply scheme reactivated after 14 years1 minute ago
-
Sit-in on Parachinar-Peshawar Road ends with successful Jirga11 minutes ago
-
Pro.VC Sindh University, IT student awarded shields on presenting research papers41 minutes ago
-
147th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal celebrated41 minutes ago
-
Police achieves major success against dangerous criminals in Kacha area41 minutes ago
-
Over 137,000 laptops distributed to empower Sindh, Balochistan youth41 minutes ago
-
Qaiser condemns blast at Quetta railway station41 minutes ago
-
Railways fully restores train operations in Quetta after bomb blast51 minutes ago
-
KP governor calls for Civil-Military agreement, women empowerment, peace51 minutes ago
-
Driver killed,two injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed uz Zaman pays tribute to Ibrahim Joyo, Shaukat Shoro1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned musician, composer Master Ghulam Haider observed1 hour ago