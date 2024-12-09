Open Menu

Two Criminals Arrested In DIKhan, Weapon Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the two criminals and recovered weapon from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station here Monday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of District Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur ASP Ali Hamza along with SHO Habibullah Khan conducted a search and strike operation and recovered a one Kalashnikov gun with 13 cartridges from the possession of Muhammad Ibrahim son of Gul Badshah resident of Kattakhel.

The police arrested the accused as per the rules.

Meanwhile, during another action police arrested Ali Asghar son of Bahramuddin resident of Paniyala and recovered a single-barrel 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

