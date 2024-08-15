Two criminals arrested, looted valuables recovered

City Kot Addu have arrested two criminals and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Thursday

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the City Kot Addu Police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Abbasi, launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested two criminals.

The police team also recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 200,000 including three motorcycles from their possession and, later, handed over to the owners.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.