UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Criminals Arrested, Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 01:10 PM

Two criminals arrested, weapons seized

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two accused and recovered weapons from them in Kala Bagh police limits.

Police sources said on Monday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, during continued operation against drug pushers and criminals Kala Bagh police team headed by SDPO has conducted operation under the jurisdiction.

They have arrested two criminals including Muhammad Ismail of Katch Tandner Khel and Muhammad Ibrar Alias Barrro Chughlan and recovered 2 Kalashnikovs along with cartridges from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Bagh Criminals From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

15 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

16 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

17 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

18 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.