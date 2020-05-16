Two criminals arrested, weapons seized in mianwali

Police have arrested two accused and recovered weapons from their possession in Kala Bagh police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two accused and recovered weapons from their possession in Kala Bagh police limits.

Police sources said Saturday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi; during continued operation against drug pushers and criminals Kala Bagh police team headed by SDPO conducted operation under the jurisdiction and arrested two criminals including Muhammad Ismail of Katch Tandner Khel and Muhammad Ibrar Alias Barrro Chughlan and recovered 2 Kalashnikovs along with cartridges from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.