Open Menu

Two Criminals Arrested With 7 Stolen Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Two criminals arrested with 7 stolen motorcycles

Multan police arrested two accused involved in robberies and motorcycle lifting activities and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and some cash from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Multan police arrested two accused involved in robberies and motorcycle lifting activities and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and some cash from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Monday that accused Wajahat and his accomplice Usman were arrested by Shah Rukn-e-Alam police and ongoing investigations helped police trace some 11 motorcycle theft cases.

Police recovered seven motorcycles, Rs 210,000 looted cash and a pistol from the accused.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali commended SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, ASP New Multan Anum Tajammul, SHO Muhammad Sarfraz and his team for the successful operation.

Related Topics

Multan Police From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top ..

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top military officials to boost d ..

9 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karac ..

Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karachi: PM

42 minutes ago
 Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

42 minutes ago
 Managing Director STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani visit ..

Managing Director STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani visits HCCI

42 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits rural health center of Bandhi

Commissioner visits rural health center of Bandhi

2 minutes ago
 Three family members shot dead over old enmity

Three family members shot dead over old enmity

2 minutes ago
China condoles killing of two journalists in Gaza

China condoles killing of two journalists in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 25 killed in bus, truck crash in Brazil: firefight ..

25 killed in bus, truck crash in Brazil: firefighters

2 minutes ago
 PAF T20 Cricket C'ships: Bahawalpur, AJK register ..

PAF T20 Cricket C'ships: Bahawalpur, AJK register easy wins

2 minutes ago
 Equipping youth with IT is need of hour: VC AIOU

Equipping youth with IT is need of hour: VC AIOU

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates seven-day anti-polio camp ..

Commissioner inaugurates seven-day anti-polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 Asif Zardari condemns terrorist incident in Bajaur

Asif Zardari condemns terrorist incident in Bajaur

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan