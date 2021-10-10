UrduPoint.com

Two 'criminals' Escape From Police Custody

10th October 2021

Two 'criminals' escape from police custody

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Two alleged criminals, arrested by Mansoorabad police in a robbery case, escaped from the police custody at Civil Lines police station.

City Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan suspended the responsible policemen, ASI Saif and constables Hameed and Nasir.

A case has also been registered against them with the Civil Lines police station.

According to Mansoorabad police station SHO Babar Wazir, the alleged criminals, Shahid son of Sharif of Chak No 203-RB, and Azeem son of Nadeem of Shahbaz Nagar, Nishatabad, were taken to Kutchehry Bazaar for getting their photos from a studio when they managed to escape.

Police teams have been constituted for the arrest of the criminals, the SHO said.

