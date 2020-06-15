UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Criminals' Gang Busted; Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Tarnol and Kohsar police stations arrested six persons of two criminals' gangs involved in dacoity and street crime and recovered snatched mobile phones, valuables as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

According to details, a team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood arrested four members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Hassan Shehzad , Asad, Ansar Shah and Zahid Shah while police team recovered seven snatched mobile phones, five wrist watches, cash and weapon along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, it came to know that they had criminal record and also remained jail birds.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, SP (City Zone) Omer Khan constituted police team under supervision of ASP Aqeela Naqvi to ensure arrest of criminals.

This team nabbed two gangsters identified as Imdad Hussain and Nazar Hussain while police recovered mobile phones, cash and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incident of dacoities and snatching valuables at gunpoint. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

