Two Criminals' Gangs Busted; Snatched Vehicles Recovered In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 05:25 PM

Slamabad Police busted two gangs of criminals and recovered snatched vehicles and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police busted two gangs of criminals and recovered snatched vehicles and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Muhammad Tanveer s/o Muhammad Nazir r/o Askari scheme III lodged the report with Nilore police that three young boys booked his vehicle on rent for `Thanda Pani' and later snatched it along with documents at gun point.

Following this report, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a special team headed by SHO Nilore Mahr Mukhtar Ahmad. This Police team worked hard and arrested three gangsters who snatched the vehicle. They have been identified as Raqeeb alias Chota Billa, Khalil and Jamil.

Police have also recovered snatched vehicle and weapons from them.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the arrested culprits are members of a notorious Billa Gang and has remained jail bids in various dacoity cases in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, Khanna police team headed by SHO Khanna police station Sattar Shah along with other officials arrested two dacoits of a gang identified as Moeen and Zubair. Police has also recovered weapons along with ammunition from them and further investigation is underway.

