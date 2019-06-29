Two criminals' gangs busted, snatched vehicle recovered in Islamabad

The Islamabad Police have busted two gangs of criminals and recovered a snatched vehicle and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday

The spokesman, in a statement, said Muhammad Tanveer son of Muhammad Nazir, resident of Askari Scheme III reported to the Nilore police that three boys had booked his vehicle on rent for `Thanda Pani' and later snatched it along with its documents at gun point.

Following this report, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a special team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Nilore Mahr Mukhtar, which worked hard and arrested the three gangsters, Raqeeb alias Chota Billa, Khalil and Jamil.

The police also recovered the snatched vehicle and weapons from them.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused were members of a notorious Billa Gang and were involved in various dacoity cases in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, a Khanna Police team headed by SHO Sattar Shah arrested two dacoits Moeen and Zubair with weapons and ammunition.