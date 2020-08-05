UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Criminals' Gangs Busted; Stolen Vehicle And Bikes Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:36 PM

Two criminals' gangs busted; stolen vehicle and bikes recovered

Tarnol and Ramana police stations arrested five persons of two criminal's gangs involved in dacoity and bike lifting cases besides recovering stolen car, five motorbikes, snatched mobile phones, narcotic as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Tarnol and Ramana police stations arrested five persons of two criminal's gangs involved in dacoity and bike lifting cases besides recovering stolen car, five motorbikes, snatched mobile phones, narcotic as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to details, a team of Ramana police arrested three members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Spars, Rasheed and Mubashir while police team recovered snatched car, mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

Moreover, another special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood including SHO Tarnol police station Sub-Inspector Alamgir Khan arrested two bike lifters identified as Haider and Akhtar Afghani. The police team recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Mobile Car Alamgir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

27 minutes ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

5 minutes ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.