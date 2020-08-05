Two criminals' gangs busted; stolen vehicle and bikes recovered

Tarnol and Ramana police stations arrested five persons of two criminal's gangs involved in dacoity and bike lifting cases besides recovering stolen car, five motorbikes, snatched mobile phones, narcotic as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Tarnol and Ramana police stations arrested five persons of two criminal's gangs involved in dacoity and bike lifting cases besides recovering stolen car, five motorbikes, snatched mobile phones, narcotic as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to details, a team of Ramana police arrested three members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Spars, Rasheed and Mubashir while police team recovered snatched car, mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

Moreover, another special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood including SHO Tarnol police station Sub-Inspector Alamgir Khan arrested two bike lifters identified as Haider and Akhtar Afghani. The police team recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.