Two Criminals Gunned Down
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Two outlaws wanted in murder, kidnapping and dacoity cases were shot dead during an exchange of fire with Counter Crime Department (CCD) Vehari near Chak No. 269/EB, Burewala on Wednesday.
According to police, the CCD team was on routine patrol when a call on helpline 15 alerted them that four armed dacoits had just deprived two citizens of cash and valuables before fleeing on motorcycles.
Acting swiftly, the CCD team spotted the culprits near Chak 269/EB and signaled them to stop. In an attempt to escape, the speeding motorcycles collided with each other, toppling the four men onto the road, added the official.
As soon as they noticed the police vehicle, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire, forcing the CCD personnel to retaliate in self-defense. The exchange of heavy gunfire continued for several minutes, leaving two suspects critically injured, who later died on the spot.
Their two accomplices, however, managed to escape towards Jamlera under the cover of darkness.
Police recovered identity cards from the deceased, identifying them as Umar Farooq and Abu Bakar, both residents of Bangla Chowk, Mamu Kanjan.
The Official confirmed that the slain men were hardened criminals with a long history of heinous crimes, including murder, abduction, armed robbery and highway hold-ups.
Two 30-bore pistols were seized from the dead suspects, along with a motorcycle that, upon verification, turned out to be stolen in a robbery case registered at Qaboola Sharif Police Station, district Pakpattan.
CCD officials declared the encounter a major success against organized crime, vowing that no criminal would be spared.
“The protection of citizens’ lives and property is our foremost duty, and the crackdown on criminal gangs will continue with full force,” a CCD spokesperson said.
