Two criminals held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :City Police Station claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender and court absconder from its jurisdictional location.

Official spokesman said proclaimed offender identified as Ali Usman and court absconder Muhammad Rashid were wanted for the long time and got nabbed today on tip off.

They were stated to have wanted in multiple cases of robbery, offence and theft.

Further investigation was underway, it was said.