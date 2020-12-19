UrduPoint.com
Two Criminals Held For Running Fake Gateway Changes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:38 PM

Two criminals held for running fake gateway changes

Old Kotwali police arrested two criminals involved in fake gateway exchange and recovered illegal router sets, wingle device, laptop and hundreds of unregistered SIMs of different companies during a raid launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Old Kotwali police arrested two criminals involved in fake gateway exchange and recovered illegal router sets, wingle device, laptop and hundreds of unregistered SIMs of different companies during a raid launched here on Saturday.

SP Gulgasht Division Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer formed a special team under the supervision of DSP Gulgasht Nassarullah Warraich to arrested the criminals involved in illegal activities. The police team arrested Muhammad Ali Haider and Zain-Ul-Abedin for running illegal gateway exchange while their six other accomplices Ali Imran, Irfan, Ashiq, Babar, Mehboob and another managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered illegal router sets, devices, laptops, hundreds of unregistered SIMs and other material from their possession. The criminals were running fake network of telephone exchange and looted innocent citizens by registering SIMs by their Names. The criminals were causing loss to national treasury through fraud and illegal activities, police sources said.

Police sources added that cases has been registered against the criminals while raids were being conducted to arrest the escape criminals.

