Open Menu

Two Criminals Held, Looted Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Two criminals held, looted valuables recovered

Police have arrested two criminals and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a raid conducted on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two criminals and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a raid conducted on Thursday.

On the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Qureshi police conducted a raid against criminals and recovered three looted motorcycles, one car and illegal weapons from their possession.

Later, the police returned the recovered valuables to the real owners. The citizens lauded the police team for the action against criminals and for returning their valuables, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Car Criminals From

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

3 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

3 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

4 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

7 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

4 minutes ago
France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application ..

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

4 minutes ago
 Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by ..

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

7 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike ' ..

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

4 minutes ago
 Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Pri ..

Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Prices Near Record Highs - Realto ..

14 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Eq ..

IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Equipment Not Observed

7 minutes ago
 Successful Bara operation signifies police combat ..

Successful Bara operation signifies police combat power against terrorism

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan