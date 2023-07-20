Two criminals held, looted valuables recovered

Police have arrested two criminals and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a raid conducted on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two criminals and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a raid conducted on Thursday.

On the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Qureshi police conducted a raid against criminals and recovered three looted motorcycles, one car and illegal weapons from their possession.

Later, the police returned the recovered valuables to the real owners. The citizens lauded the police team for the action against criminals and for returning their valuables, police sources added.