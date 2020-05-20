UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Criminals Held; Snatched Cash And Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:59 PM

Two criminals held; snatched cash and weapons recovered

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed two criminals and recovered snatched cash, alcohol and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed two criminals and recovered snatched cash, alcohol and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a CIA police team nabbed wanted member of a dacoits' gang who was involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gun point. He has been identified as Noman Naseem resident of Azad Kashmir while police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and weapon along with ammunition from him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of looting people in area of Sabzi Mandi police station and its surrounding along with his other accomplices.

Moreover, the police team also arrested a bootlegger namely Naqash Jan s/o Ramish Jan resident of �sector I-10/2 and recovered 60 liters alcohol from him. The nabbed person has already criminal record while further investigation is underway from himDIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile CIA Azad Jammu And Kashmir Criminals All From Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE, Jordan align COVID-19 countermeasures in air ..

31 minutes ago

Chairman PAL condoles deaths of Azad Haider,Munir ..

2 minutes ago

Widowed mothers of Dar-ul-Ehsas orphan kids get Ei ..

2 minutes ago

15 new COVID-19 positive cases registered in AJK, ..

2 minutes ago

Volunteers in Russia's St. Petersburg to Participa ..

5 minutes ago

Committee agrees to proposal about opening shrines ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.