Two criminals held; snatched cash and weapons recovered

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed two criminals and recovered snatched cash, alcohol and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed two criminals and recovered snatched cash, alcohol and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a CIA police team nabbed wanted member of a dacoits' gang who was involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gun point. He has been identified as Noman Naseem resident of Azad Kashmir while police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and weapon along with ammunition from him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of looting people in area of Sabzi Mandi police station and its surrounding along with his other accomplices.

Moreover, the police team also arrested a bootlegger namely Naqash Jan s/o Ramish Jan resident of �sector I-10/2 and recovered 60 liters alcohol from him. The nabbed person has already criminal record while further investigation is underway from himDIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.