Two criminals held with Hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two criminals including a notorious proclaimed offender during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a notorious proclaimed offender namely Dilawar Bhatti.

The arrested criminal was arrested by proclaimed offender staff and he was wanted to police in different cases of robbery, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the Shah Shams police arrested a drug peddler namely Zafran s/o Manzoor Hussain and recovered over 1.5 kilogram Hashish from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered with the police stations concerned, police sources added.