Two Criminals Including Bike Lifter Held

Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested two outlaws including a member of bike lifter's gang and recovered stolen motorbike and cash from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements and following his orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crimes in the city.

SP (Saddar -Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Abid Ikram.

The team successfully nabbed two persons including a member of a well organised bike lifter's gang, identified as Rizwan.

The police also recovered stolen motorbike and cash from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar ud din Syed appreciated the performance of police team.

