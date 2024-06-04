Two criminals injured during encounter with police

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Two criminals were shot injured by the firing of their own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police near Jalal Baqri graveyard in premises of Chehlyak police station here on Tuesday early hours.

According to police sources, two criminals Ameer Hamza s/o Abdul Qayum and Sajawal s/o Amjad Ali were in police custody in the cases number 43/24 and 1988/23 under sections 394, 302/392/411 respectively. The police was bringing them to a place for recovery when the armed accomplices of the arrested criminals attacked police team near Jalal Baqri graveyard.

The criminals started firing on the police party to get their fellows released from the police custody, however, the police also retaliated in self-defense.

After exchange of the fire, both the criminals were shot injured by the firing of their own accomplices while the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The injured criminals were shifted to the hospital, however, special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals.

The police sources added that arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases of murder, daoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.