Two criminals killed during an alleged police encounter

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Two notorious criminals were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police at Harind Road in the premises of Dajal police station on Wednesday early hours.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan said that Dajal police arrested two notorious criminals involved in different cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity cum sexual assault, and other heinous crimes were in police custody and were being taken to a place for recovery of a dead body.

In the meantime, the accomplices of the arrested criminals started firing on the police party to get their partners released from police custody.

He said that the police also retaliated in self-defense in which both arrested criminals were shot and injured with the firing of their own accomplices.

They were taken to the hospital where they succumbed to injuries, however, the criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

The DPO added that special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals and they would be behind the bar soon.

The criminals were involved in a robbery cum murder case in which they snatched gold ornaments from a woman and killed her after gang rape. They were also involved in the murder of a driver and a youngster Zeshan Gorchani during a dacoity bid and 11 other cases of heinous crimes.