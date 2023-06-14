UrduPoint.com

Two Criminals Killed During An Alleged Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Two criminals killed during an alleged police encounter

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Two notorious criminals were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police at Harind Road in the premises of Dajal police station on Wednesday early hours.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan said that Dajal police arrested two notorious criminals involved in different cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity cum sexual assault, and other heinous crimes were in police custody and were being taken to a place for recovery of a dead body.

In the meantime, the accomplices of the arrested criminals started firing on the police party to get their partners released from police custody.

He said that the police also retaliated in self-defense in which both arrested criminals were shot and injured with the firing of their own accomplices.

They were taken to the hospital where they succumbed to injuries, however, the criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

The DPO added that special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals and they would be behind the bar soon.

The criminals were involved in a robbery cum murder case in which they snatched gold ornaments from a woman and killed her after gang rape. They were also involved in the murder of a driver and a youngster Zeshan Gorchani during a dacoity bid and 11 other cases of heinous crimes.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Murder Fire Police Exchange Police Station Driver Road Robbery Criminals Women Gold From

Recent Stories

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

56 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; f ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; for to digitally empower busine ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autis ..

Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autism-friendly facilities

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department participates in inaugural Qa ..

Dubai Land Department participates in inaugural Qatar Real Estate Forum

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.