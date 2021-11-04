Two criminals nabbed with wine, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two criminals and also recovered wine and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown.

According to police sources, police on a tip-off raided and arrested two criminals namely Mazhar Abbas and Abdul Ghafoor and recovered 30 litres local made wine, three pistols 30-bore, one repeater and bullets from their possession.

The police have also apprehended two proclaimed offender who were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, sources concluded.