Two Criminals Shot Dead, Three Injured In Khairpur

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Two criminals shot dead, three injured in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Khairpur police on led by SSP captain retired Ameer Saud Magsi, fired at in the Bhindo Katcha area on late night of Sunday. After three hours of firing between the police and criminals, the police recovered two bodies and three injured from a ground.

Police shifted the dead and injured to a hospital where those killed were identified as Sajjan Narejo and Abdul Rasheed Narejo while Asad Narejo and Zulfiqar Narejo were among those injured.

Three Kalakovs, three shotguns and bullets were recovered from their possession.

According to SSP Khairpur, the investigation from the arrested suspects was underway while the dead and injured were the associates of the notorious criminal Ahamado Narejo.

More Stories From Pakistan

