Two Critically Burned After Fire Breaks Out In Gujranwala Plastic Factory

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two labours were critically injured when a massive fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing unit in Gujranwala GT road near Kangani wala on Wednesday.

According to Rescue sources, the fire-fighting engines and ambulances were rushed to the spot and a total of eight fire brigade trucks have been called to extinguish the fire, private news channels reported.

According to plastic factory workers, the fire started from the machine that made raw material for the plastic.

The nearby factories were also closed down due to fire.

