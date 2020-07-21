Two critically injured in a cylinder blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :At least two persons got critically injured in a cylinder blast took place in front of 44 station Jhelum Road on Tuesday.

According to details, two persons were critically injured due to explosion took place in a house located at Jhelum Road when they tried to light the cylinder for cooking.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where the condition of both injured was stated to be critical.

On the other hand, Rescue 1122 has appealed to the public use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant incidents.

In the past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.