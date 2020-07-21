UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Critically Injured In A Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Two critically injured in a cylinder blast

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :At least two persons got critically injured in a cylinder blast took place in front of 44 station Jhelum Road on Tuesday.

According to details, two persons were critically injured due to explosion took place in a house located at Jhelum Road when they tried to light the cylinder for cooking.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where the condition of both injured was stated to be critical.

On the other hand, Rescue 1122 has appealed to the public use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant incidents.

In the past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.

Related Topics

Injured Road Jhelum Rescue 1122 Gas Family Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

6 minutes ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

21 minutes ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

21 minutes ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

36 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for development of remote, backw ..

1 minute ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore removes illegal an ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.