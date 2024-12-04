Two Critically Injured In Motorcycle-Dumper Collision On Sanjwal Road
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A collision between a motorcycle and a dumper near Habib Flour Mill on Sanjwal Road in Hazro Tehsil left two people critically injured in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
According to rescue officials, the accident occurred at dawn and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, a private news channel reported.
The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.
An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..
Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC grants protective bail to PTI leaders1 minute ago
-
Rana Afzal slams PTI for focusing on lie-based propaganda51 minutes ago
-
Three killed, several injured in Nankana Sahib Motorway accident1 hour ago
-
Minor killed,one injured in a road mishap2 hours ago
-
International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in AJK9 hours ago
-
Narcotics smuggler arrested with 25kg heroin10 hours ago
-
Performance report of Shaheed Benazirabad Range Police released11 hours ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing11 hours ago
-
Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education11 hours ago
-
PTI to face punishment for creating violence near D-Chowk: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Af ..12 hours ago
-
International Day of persons with disabilities observed12 hours ago
-
Chinese envoy meets Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House12 hours ago