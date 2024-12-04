Open Menu

Two Critically Injured In Motorcycle-Dumper Collision On Sanjwal Road

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Two critically injured in Motorcycle-Dumper collision on Sanjwal road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A collision between a motorcycle and a dumper near Habib Flour Mill on Sanjwal Road in Hazro Tehsil left two people critically injured in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred at dawn and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, a private news channel reported.

The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

