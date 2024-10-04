Two Crush Plants Sealed For Creating Pollution
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 06:24 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The District Administration has sealed two crush plants for creating pollution and violating standard operating procedure.
Additional Assistant Commissioner, Lubna Iqbal inspected various localities of the district on complaints of people.
She sealed two crush plants that had been creating pollution and operating without No Objection Certificate.
The District Administration has said that raids would continue against crush plants that were violating the directives of government and posing threat to health of public.
Public has been urged to inform the authorities about crush plants that are operating illegally and disturbing the ecosystem due to pollution.
