Two crushed to death, another injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between tractor-trolley and motorcycle-rickshaw near Khanpur Baga Sher at Muzaffargarh-Jhangroad on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, receiving information through the emergency helpline 1122 about the collision of a speeding tractor-trolley and motorcycle-rickshaw, the rescue department dispatched two ambulances to the site. The rescue officials reached the spot and provided medical treatment to the injured while the other two passengers of the rickshaw were found dead.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital, however, the identification process of dead and injured was continued.

On the other hand, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident while the driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene.