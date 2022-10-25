UrduPoint.com

Two Crushed To Death, Another Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Two crushed to death, another injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between tractor-trolley and motorcycle-rickshaw near Khanpur Baga Sher at Muzaffargarh-Jhangroad on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, receiving information through the emergency helpline 1122 about the collision of a speeding tractor-trolley and motorcycle-rickshaw, the rescue department dispatched two ambulances to the site. The rescue officials reached the spot and provided medical treatment to the injured while the other two passengers of the rickshaw were found dead.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital, however, the identification process of dead and injured was continued.

On the other hand, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident while the driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Khanpur SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inqui ..

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inquiry

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

3 hours ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

3 hours ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

3 hours ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.