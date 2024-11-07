Two Crushed To Death By Train In Multan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) At least two persons were crushed to death by the speeding train early Thursday morning in Multan Ghalla Mandi.
According to a Railway official, one of whom was trying to rescue the other but both were struck and hit by the train, a private news channel reported.
Emergency responders retrieved the bodies and shifted them to a local hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arrested as suspected militants
Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim voters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day11 hours ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing11 hours ago
-
4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrested in a Year: ICT police11 hours ago
-
Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action against illegal colonies' owners11 hours ago
-
Pakistan to welcome UN, US for peace, ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon: Minister for Defense Khawa ..12 hours ago
-
DIG Raza holds open court to address public grievances12 hours ago
-
SESSI starts awareness campaign on Benazir Mazdoor Card12 hours ago
-
Int'l Day for 'Preventing exploitation of Enforcement in War & Armed Conflict' observed12 hours ago
-
Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits through Benazir Mazdoor Card: Minister12 hours ago
-
Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal Ch12 hours ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan12 hours ago
-
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs12 hours ago