Two Crushed To Death By Train In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) At least two persons were crushed to death by the speeding train early Thursday morning in Multan Ghalla Mandi.

According to a Railway official, one of whom was trying to rescue the other but both were struck and hit by the train, a private news channel reported.

Emergency responders retrieved the bodies and shifted them to a local hospital.

