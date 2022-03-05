Two crushed to death in road accident

Two persons were crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding passenger van near Askar Petrol Pump Daira Din Panah OF Tehsil Kot Addu on Saturday

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Sabir and Ghulam Fareed were returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding passenger van collided with the motorcycle due to over speeding.

Resultantly, they sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to Rural Health Centre Daira Din Panah while police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking passenger van into custody, however, the driver of the van managed to escape from the scene.