Two Crushed To Death In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:48 PM

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Two motorcyclists were crushed to death in a collision between mini-truck and motorcycle near Sandheela Chowk on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two youngsters were heading towards the Kot Addu City from a nearby locality when a speeding mini-truck collided with the motorcycle near Sandheela Chowk at TP Link Canal road.

The speeding mini-truck crushed the motorcyclists under its wheels when they fell down on the road after collision.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to nearby hospital, however, the police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident.

