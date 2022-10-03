Two crushed to death in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Two citizens, including a woman were crushed to death in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a speeding passenger van near 37-Phattak Vehari road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a speeding passenger van collided with an auto-rickshaw near 37-Phattak while overtaking a tractor-trolley.

Resultantly, a 60-year-old Rashidan Bibi w/o Karam Din died on the spot while the driver of the auto-rickshaw Ghulam Mustafa resident of Village 33/WB sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala where he succumbed to injuries.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, however, the driver of the passenger van managed to escape from the scene.