Two Crushed To Death In Separate Road Mishap

Published March 18, 2022

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Two citizens were crushed to death in separate road mishaps reported here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a citizen namely Manzoor Ahmed resident of Chak 297/EB was returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding car hit behind the motorcycle in premises of Sahuka police station.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

In another incident, a motorcyclist Muhammad Mushtaq of Village 47/KB was crushed to death when a speeding car hit his motorcycle near Adda Fateh Shah.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies to nearby hospitals.

